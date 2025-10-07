MARK SIMUUWE FIRES BACK AT JOHN SANGWA: “SHOW US THE LAW YOU CLAIM HAS BEEN VIOLATED”



UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT (UPND)

Office of the Media Director





PRESS STATEMENT

For Immediate Release



LUSAKA, Tuesday, October 7, 2025 — The United Party for National Development (UPND) has taken note of recent remarks attributed to Mr. John Sangwa, State Counsel, as reported in News Diggers Newspaper, where he alleges that Zambia is on the verge of becoming a failed state.





As a senior lawyer, one would expect Mr. Sangwa to speak from a position of knowledge, guided by the law. A lawyer who is firm and grounded in legal principles must always be known for citing the law, not making political statements masked as legal arguments.





In his recent outburst, which we can only describe as political rhetoric, Mr. Sangwa failed to cite any specific provision of the law that has been violated.





When he talks about the removal of judges from office, the Constitution of Zambia clearly provides both the process and the grounds upon which such removals can occur. Therefore, we challenge Mr. Sangwa to cite which law has been breached and which provision supports his assertions.





It is increasingly evident that Mr. Sangwa is not standing on firm legal ground. Instead, he has resorted to issuing politically motivated statements, perhaps in pursuit of relevance ahead of the 2026 general elections. We are aware of his ambitions to contest public office, but we must remind him that credibility in leadership is not built on bitterness or frustration.





This is a man who, by his own record, has struggled with interpersonal relations and has long harbored frustrations over not being appointed to the bench.





Citizens will recall that he once claimed that all Constitutional Court judges were unqualified, except himself. Such self-righteousness cannot be the foundation of credible leadership.





As legal practitioners, we must remain guided by law and not speak like ordinary citizens driven by emotion or political agendas. Senior Counsel like Mr. Sangwa should be a source of guidance and enlightenment, not confusion and division.



When he claims that Zambia is becoming a failed state, we must ask: has he forgotten where this country has come from?





• Is the significant reduction in political violence under the New Dawn Administration by accident?

• Are the functioning and independence of media houses under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership by accident?

• Is the environment of national cohesion and regional representation in Cabinet by accident?

• Is the unprecedented recruitment of over 42,000 teachers in just three years by accident?

• Is the revamping of the mining sector and Zambia’s successful debt restructuring by accident?



⁠

These are deliberate policy achievements anchored in good governance and the rule of law, not the characteristics of a “failed state.”



If Mr. Sangwa now wishes to join active politics, we advise him to do so openly and present his manifesto to the Zambian people. Let him tell the nation what judicial or institutional reforms he intends to introduce, what his plan is for economic transformation, and what his agenda is for the ordinary Zambian who has never been to school.





Otherwise, if he chooses to speak like an ordinary politician, we shall take him as one, and not as a legal authority. The UPND remains committed to upholding the rule of law, not the rule by law, and to strengthening institutions that protect democracy and citizens’ freedoms.





We urge Mr. Sangwa to return to the principles of his profession and provide legal guidance, not political commentary. Zambia deserves sober, factual, and constructive discourse, not misplaced frustration disguised as patriotism.



Issued by:

Mark Simuuwe

UPND Media Director

Lusaka, Zambia