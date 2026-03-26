“MARKY 2” BRIEFLY DETAINED AFTER ENGAGING EX-MINERS OVER UNPAID PENSIONS.



BY: AUGUSTINE KAPAMBWE



Aspiring Member of Parliament for Nchanga, Mulaza Kaira, has disclosed that he was briefly arrested after meeting a group of ex-miners who have not received their full pensions since 2020.





Mr. Mulaza Kaira, aspiring Member of Parliament for Nchanga, said the meeting was aimed at engaging the former miners and understanding their concerns rather than making political promises.





Mr. Kaira said the ex-miners had sacrificed their strength and labour in building the nation but continue to face challenges in accessing their rightful pension benefits.





He said his intention was to assure the affected miners that their concerns are acknowledged and that their voices would not be silenced despite the challenges they face.





Mr. Kaira said although he may not be in a position to immediately resolve their grievances, he remains committed to advocating for justice and amplifying their plight.





He said he has since been released and expressed gratitude to members of the public who showed concern and solidarity during the incident.





Mr. Kaira said the matter goes beyond individual interests, stressing that it is about restoring dignity to ex-miners who have been neglected for years.





He has since noted that leadership should be anchored on service and a commitment to addressing the needs of the people.