Married man allegedly r@p3s 12-year-old girl he jokingly calls his “wife”

The Gambia Police Force has launched a manhunt for a married man identified as Mamadou Salieu Dambale, for allegedly r3ping a 12-year-old girl in his neighborhood.

According to local media, the suspect, who lives in Sare Gillah village, Toumana District, with his wife and children, often jokingly called the victim “wife”.

It was gathered that the girl was returning from her mother’s groundnut farm last week when she came across Mamadou, a farmer in his 30s.

At first, he joked with her as usual, but then he dragged her into the bush, where he allegedly r3ped her.

The girl’s grandmother, who was working on her own farm heard the sound of her granddaughter crying and went to look for her.

To her shock, she found the girl bleeding from her pr!vate parts.

When the grandmother asked what happened, the girl said Mamadou r3ped her.

The grandmother pressed her again, and the girl repeated the same thing.

The girl was rushed to the Basse Health Centre, where she is still receiving treatment.

Mamadou, however, had already disappeared.

On Monday, August 18, the Gambia Police Force announced that they are searching for him.

“Police in Fatoto are investigating an alleged r3pe that occurred on August 14, 2025, involving a 12-year-old girl from Sare Gillah village, Toumana District. The victim is currently admitted at Basse Health Centre,” the statement read.

“The suspect, identified as Mamadou Salieu Dambale, a farmer in his 30s from Sare Gillah village, is currently at large. Efforts are ongoing to trace and apprehend him.

“A case file has been opened and investigations are ongoing. The Police strongly urge the public to provide any information that may assist in the arrest of the suspect.

“The Gambia Police Force reaffirms its commitment to protecting vulnerable persons and ensuring justice is served.”

Meanwhile, some Gambian Facebook users have advised parents to never allow grown men, even family members, to call their young daughter ‘wife’.