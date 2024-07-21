MARRIED MEN, DO YOU KNOW WHAT YOUR BELOVED WIVES DO WITH THEIR MALE TRAINERS AT THOSE GYMS?



By Charles Chisala



…Assignment for investigative reporters…



There’s nothing wrong with a married man allowing his beloved wife to be frequenting a gym for wellness and fitness training. But do you people know what your wives allow their male trainers to do to and on their sacred bodies while at those gyms? I’ve been a fitness enthusiast for many years.



I usually leave the gyms a sad man after seeing how married members misbehave with their male instructors. Sometimes, I even vent my anger on my innocent wife when I arrive back at home as if she was the one I saw misbehaving with another man at the gym.



It has nothing to do with professional fitness training, but enjoying the freedom to be “danced all over” by a different man. What annoys me is the fact that it’s actually the married women who encourage their usually younger male trainers to immorally gawk at and seductively touch any part of their bodies. Even where they don’t allow their husbands to touch. Kwateniko order girls. 😡



It’s different from being handled by a doctor, clinical officer or nurse at a healthcare facility because it’s part of the diagnosis and treatment of a medical condition. The women and their secret lovers at the gyms do it for sheer fun. Yes, just for fun. You should go and see how they giggle and chortle like nursery school girls as the guys violate their bodies with glee. What a shame!

😭.



You even go back home pretending to be a respectable wife of somebody?

I know some women will try to argue or put up some feeble defence, but it’s futile. I’ve been a gym freak for years now. I’ve seen it all. In fact, I may be saving your marriage with this little snitch. 😂



I’m challenging married men whose wives have been frequenting these gyms in their absence to engage private investigators and get a shock of their lives. You won’t believe your eyes and your ears. You’ll be shocked!

Of course, there’re decent, self-respecting women who give the trainers strict boundaries on what they can do or say to them and what they consider offensive right from the beginning, but I can count them on one ✋ hand. Few indeed. I salute you, ladies. You are virtuous women. May God bless you and your marriages. 🙏



I also know some male instructors like one in Garden House, Lusaka, who are very respectful to female trainees, especially the married ones. I’ve seen him subtly or overtly spurn attempts by both married and single female members to entice him into foolish icibeleshi beyond the normal, routine procedures. He is the perfect gentleman. I know there’re other male trainers out there who just do a professional job and respect the unmarked boundaries when handling married women. I salute you guys. Muli bantu sana.



But majority are sex pests who have turned preying on “careless” married women into a hobby, and many have paid dearly for such ungodly behaviour one way or another. If you don’t stop now, fate awaits you dear. Lobe!



What I’ve observed during the many years I’ve been a gym and dojo enthusiast is that many married women hide behind fitness training at gyms to enjoy ‘matrimonial freedom’ from their husbands with other men. It’s out of social adventurism and a foolish escape from their boring husbands. Open your sleepy eyes, dear “loving” husbands.

Imwe ati “I love my wife” kanshi mungulu. 😡



This is an assignment for investigative journalists. Enrol in at least four different gyms and become a frequent trainee for at least one month while closely observing the interactions between married female members and their male trainers. Then do an investigative article, an exposè which must be published in major media outlets. Some marriages will end for sure. I leave it here for now.



