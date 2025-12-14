MARRIED MEN DRAG EACH OTHER TO COURT OVER SIDE CHICK



14th December 2025



THE Chelstone Local Court has heard how two married men clashed over a woman at their workplace after one of them claimed the woman was his girlfriend.





This is a matter in which Moses Chirwa, 35, of Chelstone, sued Luckson Kasapu, 36, of Mtendere East, seeking compensation for insults, including insults directed at his parents.





When the matter came up before the Chelstone Local Court, Chirwa told Magistrate Charity Milambo that Luckson insulted his parents during a confrontation at their shared workplace on November 22. “I’m 35 years old.





I stay in Chelstone and work as a security guard. I know Luckson through work; he is my neighbour at my workplace. The companies we work for are neighbours, the premises…



Newsdiggers