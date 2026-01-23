Married Women Busted in Ivo Suzee, South Africa’s Balthazar Video with Over 200 Women

Ivo Suzee, a man posing as a modelling agent in South Africa, has reportedly scammed numerous women with his non-existent mouth-watering offers on Instagram and TikTok.

He has a vibrant social media account where he posts dates for auditioning beautiful ladies who are eager to be Models.

These ladies text him directly and are scheduled for separate auditions.

People expected only young girls, but it seems that even some women in their matrimonial homes are doing desperate things for fame.

Ivo welcomes the ladies to his coded hideout for the so-called auditioning, where he asks them some weird questions, like how they wish to exit earth, and the most famous person they would like to go on a date with.

After a short conversation, he urges these girls to bribe him not with cash but in kind, so that he will help them jump the long queue of his international partners.

A lot of videos have been blowing up on the internet, and so many women have fallen victim to this estranged Modelling Agency.

Two married women have reportedly been spotted in separate videos with Ivo Suzee after they visited him for their scheduled audition.

The names are Sthembiso Maluleke from Limpopo province, with one other whose name is yet to be revealed, but her wedding photos are out already.