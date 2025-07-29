Marry Mubaiwa Loses Pretoria Mansion & Luxury Cars, SA High Court Rules They Are Proceeds Of Crime

Marry Mubaiwa Loses Pretoria Mansion And Cars In SA Court Ruling

Marry Mubaiwa, the former wife of Zimbabwe’s Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga, has suffered another major setback. The High Court of South Africa has ruled that her luxury property in Pretoria and two Range Rovers were proceeds of crime and must be forfeited.

The ruling was made on 5 December 2022 by Honourable Justice JJ Strijdom under Case No. 6435/22.

Gauteng High Court Orders Forfeiture

The court declared that the following assets were to be forfeited to the South African State under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA):

Erf 191 Sterrewag, Extension 3 – a luxurious property located in Pretoria.

– a luxurious property located in Pretoria. Two Range Rovers with registration plates HJ40JNGP and HX615GGP.

The vehicles and property were previously frozen by a preservation order on 9 February 2022.

According to a statement issued by the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) on 28 July 2025:

“These assets… were linked to the alleged proceeds of unlawful activities, including money laundering and illicit financial flows.”

The court ordered that the seized property be handed to an auctioneer. The funds raised from public sale are to go towards compensating victims of the related offences.

Regional Collaboration Commended

The NPAZ praised the ruling, highlighting the importance of regional cooperation in combating organised crime.

“The outcome reflects the enduring partnership between the NPA of South Africa and its Zimbabwean counterpart in addressing transnational financial crimes and the recovery of proceeds of crime,” the NPAZ said.

“This forfeiture action aligns with our shared obligations under international and regional instruments, including the United Nations Convention against Corruption and the SADC Protocol Against Corruption.”

One of the vehicles has already been sold, and the proceeds are reportedly set to be transferred to the victim, although no specific individual was named.



The NPAZ hailed the Gauteng High Court’s actions as a clear warning to criminals operating across borders.

“The decisive action by the Gauteng High Court sends a clear message that crime, particularly of a transnational nature, will not be tolerated and that illicit assets have no sanctuary within the region.”

The South African National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) was singled out for special commendation:

“We wish to express our appreciation to the South African National Prosecuting Authority, in particular the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU), for their professional and principled handling of this matter.”

The NPAZ concluded by reiterating its commitment to justice:

“We continue to work closely with our domestic and international partners to ensure that no one is above the law and that criminal gains are pursued wherever they may be hidden.”

As of now, Marry Mubaiwa has not publicly commented on the forfeiture.