MARRY YOUR LEVEL, SDA CLERGY ADVISES YOUTH



Seventh-Day Adventist Church Woodlands Conference president Daniel Chuunga has urged young people to be realistic and prayerful when choosing marriage partners, advising them to date and marry within their social, educational and emotional levels.





Speaking during the Evelyn Hone College Adventist alumni family reunion in Lusaka, Dr. Chuunga emphasised the importance of relationships grounded in compatibility and shared values rather than just emotional attraction to promote mutual understanding and long-term stability.





“Consider levels, know where you belong. You are a Grade Seven and you want to date a medical doctor? Marry someone of your level so that you understand each other better,” he said.





Dr. Chuunga warned that large disparities in background or social standing can create major challenges for couples, making it difficult to relate to each other’s realities.





He also cautioned against entering relationships out of sympathy or emotional pressure, saying such unions are often unsustainable.





Drawing laughter from the audience, he added: “You are 30 years old and you want a woman who is 55 what do you want? Muzi yopa bakulu! [Have fear for the elderly!].”



ZDM