MASAITI FEMALE TEACHER FAILS TO LEAVE STATION AFTER ENCOUNTER WITH VILLAGE CRUSH

By Jackson Mwewa Chabala Junior

A female teacher based in Masaiti when all her friends are rushing home to go and meet their families and boyfriends has reportedly failed to leave the name of a teachers’ compound due to a strange incident which left her with a swollen ankle.

The woman who has been identified as Marvis Liketo, a 32 year old teacher at a named combined school in Masaiti, has failed to go home and be with her family after short encounter with a villager who begged her not to go.

According to available sources, madam Liketo has been complaining about a certain villager who has been chasing after her and keeps on calling her ‘umwanakashi umutontwe’. Bringing oranges and greens everyday and offering to fetch water for her as teachers despite possessing Degrees survive on dirty water from the dam like they are not public servants.

The man in question after hearing from children in the village that schools were closing on Thursday, rushed to madam Liketo and begged her to stay in typical Lamba.

Madam Liketo took this as a joke and her friends including male teachers laughed saying your crush wants you to stay. However, madam Liketo making use of her motherly heart told the man in question that she was not going anywhere leaving sweet oranges.

Yesterday after packing her belongings, she was tipped by the bladder that the tank was running out of room. So, she rushed to the war room to ease herself. Coming out of the war room, she bumped into a strange animal with two legs and in fear made some summersaults coming down as the small yet important room is built near an ant hill. In the process, she twisted her ankle and landed on the flat surface with one slipper on.

She called for help and people fortunately gave her first aid and this is how her journey was cancelled on Thursday.

However, yesterday when they decided to start off and leave Masaiti, her leg in seconds swelled like a balloon and the pain became unbearable. She practically failed to move.

Today, her brother arranged for a vehicle to come and fetch her from her house. But the leg mysteriously inflated even more. She is saying if anyone touches her, the pain is going straight to the bile. She has failed to move.

Meanwhile, it is alleged that whenever she says she wants to leave her leg is swelling. People have concluded that this could be the doing of the village crush.