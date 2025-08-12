MASEBO CONCERNED WITH CHONGWE CHIEFS’ LAND ILLEGALITIES





Chongwe Member of Parliament Sylvia Masebo has expressed displeasure over continued reports of some local traditional leaders’ involvement in land illegalities.





Ms Masebo said it is unfortunate that some headmen in the constituency are being mentioned by residents to be in the forefront of illegally selling land without authorisation from Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo II.





She noted that Senior Chieftainess, Nkomeshya had clearly stated that no head man or head woman is allowed to sell land in her Chiefdom without her permission.





Ms Masebo wondered why some headmen had continued involving themselves in land illegalities despite their respected status in the area.





She was speaking when she visited a site reserved for an FRA satellite depot in Chishiko village which has since been illegally sold by some named individuals.





Ms Masebo said she will not tolerate any leader or resident who will be found wanting in any cases of land illegalities.



Zanis