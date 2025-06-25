Mashatile family links to R37bn lottery deal raise eyebrows



A multibillion-rand deal to operate South Africa’s national lottery has drawn scrutiny after reports tied Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s family to the winning bidder.





Sizekhaya Holdings, awarded an eight-year licence by Trade and Industry Minister Parks Tau in May 2025, includes Bellamont Gaming among its shareholders, a company co-owned by Khumo Bogatsu, Mashatile’s sister-in-law and twin sister of his wife, Humile Mashatile, and KwaZulu-Natal businessman Moses Tembe.





The licence, valued at an estimated R37 billion, has sparked allegations of political favoritism. Tembe, who chairs Sizekhaya, has allegedly been spotted with Mashatile at high-profile events, including a 2024 ANC manifesto launch and a 2025 investment conference in France.





Critics argue these connections suggest undue influence, though Mashatile’s spokesperson, Keith Khoza, insists the deputy president had no role in the process, which falls outside his portfolio.





Sizekhaya Holdings has defended the bid’s transparency, dismissing claims of impropriety.





Neither the National Lotteries Commission nor Tau’s department responded to requests for comment.