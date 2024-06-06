Grammy Award-winning masked rapper, C.Gambino has been shot dead in a car park ambush in Sweden.

The 26-year-old, whose real name is Karar Ramadan, was parked in Gothenburg last night when he was shot twice, police confirmed to Swedish media.

Award-winning masked rapper C.Gambino shot dead in ambush at Swedish car park

He parked his car at a garage in Gothenburg where one or more attackers were lying in wait, according to police.

The rapper was shot and hit by at least two bullets, investigators said, with pictures from the scene showing several holes in a glass door.

A chart-topper in his native Sweden, C.Gambino had a million monthly listeners on Spotify and recently released a new single.

The hip-hop artist received a Grammi – Sweden’s most prestigious music prize which is equivalent to the American Grammy Award, just a few weeks ago.

C.Gambino’s death comes just a few years after the shooting of another high-profile Swedish rapper.

Nils Kurt Erik Einar Grönberg, who went by the name Einár, was just 19 years old when he was killed in an ‘execution-style shooting’ in 2021.

According to the Swedish public broadcaster SVT, the rapper’s shooting was gang-related.

Police have refused to rule out gang warfare as the reason behind the latest killing, Swedish media reports.

Detectives emphasised that this does not mean the victim himself was necessarily involved in gangs, though reports have suggested he may have links to a local group.

After the murder, the police task force raided an address in Gothenburg, according to Expressen.

Several people have been brought in for questioning, but there is no suspect at present, according to police.

A man who has lived in the area for 15 years and was nearby when the attack happened told newspaper Dagens Nyhter that the shooting was just the latest in the area after a man was shot in the foot on Sunday.

‘Unfortunately, I think we can expect more,’ he said, ‘But this is not the gang that was around in 2011-12, these are younger guys, the older guys are sitting in. We have a new generation going on here… It’s sad.’

Several witnesses reportedly saw a car leave the scene shortly after the shooting, with reports that it was a silver Volvo V70.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and they are appealing to the public for information.