MASKED THIEVES RAID CHALALA MALL, STEAL GOODS WORTH K456,500



LUSAKA



Five masked criminals carried out a daring early morning raid at AKZ Mall in Chalala yesterday, making away with assorted goods valued at K456,500.





Police reports indicate that the suspects broke into a shop owned by businesswoman Shula Beleshi, cutting through burglar bars before helping themselves to electronic items, including a safe, solar inverters, batteries, routers, and phone accessories.





Two of the robbers were reportedly armed, while another stood guard at the gate. The gang is believed to have escaped in a getaway vehicle, though its registration number has not yet been established.





Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga confirmed the incident, saying a specialized team has been deployed to track down the culprits. “We have since launched a manhunt for the suspects and are urging members of the public to report anyone found selling or in possession of the stolen goods,” Hamoonga said.





He also advised business owners to strengthen security measures, including hiring guards, installing alarm systems, and using solar lights for improved night-time visibility.





Investigations are ongoing, and further updates will be provided as more information emerges.