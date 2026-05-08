Massive oil slick detected near Iran’s key export hub on Kharg Island



Satellite imagery and multiple international reports indicate that a massive oil slick has been detected near Kharg Island, Iran’s largest oil export terminal in the Persian Gulf.





Images reportedly captured on May 6 show a large dark spill spreading west of the island, covering an estimated area of more than 120 square kilometers.





Additional signs of possible oil leakage were also reportedly identified near Lavan Island and Qeshm Island, areas that have recently seen heightened military activity and maritime tensions.





The exact cause of the spill remains unclear. Analysts have raised several possibilities, including damage linked to recent military strikes, emergency oil discharge operations due to storage pressure, or leaks involving offshore pipelines and tankers operating near conflict zones.





Iranian media has accused the United States of violating ceasefire understandings through attacks near Iranian oil infrastructure, while U.S. and Israeli-linked analysts have suggested the incident may have resulted from internal logistical or operational failures





No official environmental assessment or confirmed casualty reports have been released by Iranian authorities at this time.