Matero Court Hears Man Accepted K7,000 to Divorce Wife



The Matero Local Court has heard a startling case in which a man admitted to divorcing his wife after being promised K7,000 by her lover, who had impregnated her





Innocent Chileshe told Magistrate Lewis Mumba that he agreed to end his marriage after Innocent Mutonga, a married man who was in a relationship with his wife, offered him money to clear the way for their union.





“Your honour, this man was in a sexual relationship with my wife, and she even became pregnant for him. I was the one taking care of the pregnancy, yet he is the one responsible,” Chileshe testified. He said the court had earlier ordered Mutonga to pay him K15,000 in compensation for adultery.





But after the ruling, Mutonga allegedly approached Chileshe with a new proposal. “He told me to divorce my wife in exchange for K7,000 so that he could continue freely with her. I accepted the offer and gave him the divorce papers, but he never paid me,” Chileshe told the court.



Chileshe added that he not only supported his wife during the pregnancy but also continued to provide for her and the child after birth, responsibilities he argued belonged to Mutonga.





Magistrate Mumba found Mutonga guilty of contempt for failing to honour the original order and directed him to pay K165 or face 14 days in remand. He further warned him to strictly comply with the earlier K15,000 compensation ruling.





The unusual case has drawn attention for highlighting how adultery disputes and financial negotiations have increasingly become entangled in local courts, raising questions about justice, dignity, and the limits of compensation in marital breakdowns.



© The People’s Brief | Tracey Shumba