By Given Mantanyani.



MATTHEW MOHAN REFUTES CLAIMS OF BITTERNESS OVER UPND ADOPTION, REAFFIRMS SUPPORT FOR PRESIDENT HICHILEMA.





Political activist and social commentator Matthew Mohan has dismissed allegations circulating on social media that he is bitter after allegedly failing to secure the United Party for National Development (UPND) nomination as parliamentary candidate for Kabwe Central Constituency.





Speaking during an interview with CIC on THE CITIZENS FORUM platform in Kabwe District yesterday, Mr. Mohan clarified that he never applied for adoption in the first place, stating that his involvement with the ruling party is solely based on his support for President Hakainde Hichilema and the developmental agenda of the current administration.





Mr. Mohan explained that his support for the UPND government is driven by the tangible value he believes the administration has created for ordinary Zambians, particularly in vulnerable communities.





He cited the reintroduction of the Free Education Policy as one of the key achievements that has positively impacted citizens, noting that many children who previously struggled to access education are now attending school without paying fees.





According to Mr. Mohan, it is encouraging to witness children from disadvantaged communities receiving free education and benefiting from school feeding programmes.





He further revealed that he will continue conducting the “Zed Red Podcast on Wheels” across different parts of the country. He said the platform is aimed at engaging citizens in intelligent and constructive conversations focused on development, governance, and service delivery.





Mr Mohan stated that the initiative aims to provide communities with an opportunity to ask questions, seek clarity on national issues, and gain a deeper understanding of the developmental programmes being implemented by the government.





He added that discussions on the platform would cover various sectors including agriculture, mining, education, policy implementation, and value creation, among other national development issues.



Meanwhile, Mr. Mohan also refuted assertions from some critics claiming that he intends to support the opposition.





He maintained that no individual or group has the authority to dictate his political choices, insisting that he remains committed to supporting the UPND and President Hichilema.



Responding to criticism from individuals who frequently refer to him as an ex-convict, Mr. Mohan said society should avoid judging people solely based on their past mistakes.





“If some people are uncomfortable that I am an ex-convict, as they call me, should I also call you a former STI patient simply because you were once sick at one point? We should not always focus on the past, but rather on the present and the future. He stressed that national conversations should focus more on ideas, development, and service delivery rather than personal attacks and character assassination.





“If some people do not want me to support UPND, they cannot decide on my behalf who I should support. I will support UPND; hate me if you want – that is my position. We are not in the business of discussing people, but in the business of discussing ideas, development, and service delivery, to me, this country is moving in the right trajectory of creating value,” he said.



CIC PRESS TEAM