‎Matthias Musumali—Anomaly or Symptom? When Sexual Objectification of Girl Students is Celebrated!

‎A deep reflection 🪞 by Rev Wa zeelter Mwambazi



‎

‎So, Podcast Yatu featured this gentleman that made some rather shocking statements that have “broken the internet” and generated massive buzz already!



‎

‎My reflection names the heart of the matter: Mathias is not an anomaly — he is a symptom. What he said was crude, demeaning, and predatory, but it is also a mirror held up to a society where this dynamic has been normalized, glamorized, and in some circles even celebrated. The real work is not in reacting to him, but in understanding the ecosystem that produces both the men who prey and the young women who participate.



‎

‎🏝️ The landscape young women are navigating today

‎

‎Many young women entering university are stepping into adulthood in a world shaped by economic pressure, social media distortion, and a collapsing moral framework. Their choices do not emerge from a vacuum. They emerge from a society that has:



‎

‎👉🏾 commodified beauty

‎👉🏾 rewarded sexual availability

‎👉🏾 normalized transactional relationships

‎👉🏾 and failed to provide stable identity anchors

‎

‎This is why the “circus” 🎪 keeps filling up. The clowns 🤡🤡 are not the mystery — the audience is.



‎

‎5️⃣ Five Core Factors Driving this Behavior Among Young Women



‎

‎✍🏾 1. Economic vulnerability and survival pressure

‎

‎For many students, university life is financially brutal. Tuition, accommodation, food, transport, and social expectations create a pressure cooker. Older men with disposable income become shortcuts to survival — or at least to comfort. This is not moral justification; it is socio-economic reality.



‎

‎✍🏾 2. Identity insecurity shaped by social media

‎

‎Platforms like TikTok and Instagram have created a generation that equates worth with desirability. When “being chosen” becomes the currency of value, older men who flatter, fund, and pursue them feel like validation. Predators exploit this insecurity with precision.



‎

‎✍🏾 3. Peer influence and the glamorization of “soft life”

‎

‎There is now a celebrated aesthetic around being sponsored, pampered, and financially maintained by an older man. It is framed as empowerment, but in reality it is dependency dressed in luxury. Young women see peers living this lifestyle and feel pressure to replicate it.



‎

‎✍🏾 4. Broken family structures and lack of affirmation (huge factor) 🥺

‎

‎A significant number of young women grow up without consistent fatherly affirmation. This creates a vulnerability to older men who present themselves as protectors, providers, or mentors aka “sugar daddies”. The emotional gap becomes a doorway for exploitation.



‎

‎✍🏾 5. Moral relativism and the collapse of boundaries

‎

‎We live in a generation where almost nothing is “wrong” anymore — everything is “personal choice.” Without moral anchors, the line between empowerment and exploitation becomes blurred. When society stops naming sin, sin becomes fashionable.





‎📛 Why Society Keeps Producing Men Like Mathias



‎

‎✍🏾 1. Patriarchal entitlement and sexual opportunism (used to even justify polygamy) 🥺

‎

‎Some men genuinely believe young women exist for their pleasure. They see youth as a commodity and themselves as entitled consumers.



‎

‎✍🏾 2. A culture that rewards predatory behavior

‎

‎Men who exploit young women are often celebrated as “ballers,” “big men,” or “successful.” There is no shame — only applause.



‎

‎✍🏾 3. Lack of accountability

‎

‎Very few men face consequences for predatory behavior. Without social, legal, or moral accountability, the behavior thrives.



‎

‎✍🏾 4. Porn culture and the fetishization of youth (huge one) 🥺

‎

‎Pornography has rewired the sexual expectations of an entire generation. It has normalized the idea that younger is “better,” and older women are disposable. The recent spate of “sex videos” by “influencers” hasn’t helped at all.



‎

‎✍🏾 5. Emotional immaturity masked as masculinity (another huge factor) 😠

‎

‎Many men lack the emotional depth to relate to women their age. Young girls are easier to impress, easier to manipulate, and less likely to challenge them. Predators choose convenience over character.



‎

‎⚠️ The Spiritual and Societal Consequences

‎

‎♀️ For young women

‎📌 Loss of self-worth

‎📌 Emotional trauma

‎📌 Difficulty forming healthy relationships

‎📌 Increased vulnerability to exploitation

‎📌 Long-term regret when the illusion of “soft life” collapses



‎

‎♂️ For men

‎📌 Hardened conscience

‎📌 Addiction to novelty and exploitation

‎📌 Inability to form stable marriages

‎📌 Spiritual blindness

‎📌 Eventual public disgrace or private emptiness



‎

‎♂️♀️ For society

‎📌 Erosion of moral standards

‎📌 Breakdown of family structures

‎📌 Normalization of predatory behavior

‎📌 Generational cycles of trauma



‎

‎📃 What Scriptural Has to Say

‎

‎Unfortunately people like Matthias and those who agree with his “philosophy” won’t even care what the Bible has to say, but you never know, so I am placing what the Bible admonishes here.

‎

‎Against exploiting the vulnerable

‎📌 “Woe to those who cause the little ones to stumble.” — Matthew 18:6



‎

‎Against sexual immorality

‎📌 “Flee from sexual immorality… he who sins sexually sins against his own body.” — 1 Corinthians 6:18

‎

‎Against predatory men

‎📌 “Do not lust in your heart after her beauty… for a prostitute reduces you to a loaf of bread.” — Proverbs 6:25–26

‎

‎Against transactional relationships



‎📌 “Charm is deceptive and beauty is fleeting, but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised.” — Proverbs 31:30

‎

‎On consequences

‎📌 “Be not deceived: God is not mocked. Whatever a man sows, that he will also reap.” — Galatians 6:7



‎

‎Final Reflection 🪞

‎

‎Mathias is not the problem — he is a symptom.

‎

‎The real crisis is the ecosystem that produces both the predator and the willing participant.



‎

‎Until we address the economic, emotional, moral, and cultural forces shaping this dynamic, the circus will remain full.



‎

‎Selah 🔥🔥



PS: He has since issued a comprehensive apology in which he states that he is sorry for his words. I do not know what to say about that but he certainly spoke a truth that is prevalent in our rotten society today.



As Scripture states, “out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks!”