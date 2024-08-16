MAUREEN MWANAWASA TO BE BURIED ON THE DATE HER HUSBAND DIED

Maureen to be buried on late husband’s memorial day, Government declares national mourning

AS a tribute to woman who stood beside one of Zambia’s most respected leaders, former First Lady Maureen Mwanawasa has been accorded a national day of mourning and will be laid to rest on Monday, August 19, 2024—the same day that marks the death memorial of her husband, the late President Levy Mwanawasa.

Maureen, who passed away on Tuesday, August 13, leaves behind a legacy of service and compassion that resonated deeply with the Zambian people.

In recognition of her contributions to the nation during her tenure as First Lady from 2002 to 2008, the government has accorded Maureen an official funeral.

President Hakainde Hichilema has declared August 19 as a day of national mourning, symbolising the profound respect and admiration that the nation holds for her.

Maureen Mwanawasa will be buried at Leopards Hill Memorial Park in Lusaka, where she will join her late husband in eternal rest.

The funeral will be preceded by a church service at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross at 10:00 hours.

Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa, in announcing the official arrangements, emphasised that the day of mourning is a time for the nation to reflect on Maureen’s contributions to Zambia.

She was not just a First Lady; she was a champion for the vulnerable, a voice for women, and a steadfast supporter of her husband’s vision for the country, some mourners have shared.

As the country prepares to say its final goodbyes, Kangwa reminded citizens that during the national mourning period, from 06:00 to 18:00 hours, all entertainment activities on radio and television will be suspended, and flags will fly at half-mast in her honour.

The overlapping of Maureen’s burial with her husband’s death memorial serves as a powerful reminder of their shared journey in both life and service to Zambia.

For those who plan to attend the official funeral, Kangwa urged adherence to public health measures to ensure safety during the gathering.

Maureen Mwanawasa’s life was one of dedication and service, and as she is laid to rest on a day that already holds deep significance for the nation, Zambians will undoubtedly remember her for the strength and grace with which she carried out her role as First Lady.

Kalemba August 16, 2024