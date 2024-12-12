MAUREEN NKANDU FILES FOR DIVORCE, SAYS THERE’S NO LOVE BETWEEN HER AND HUSBAND COSMAS CHILESHE

Love turns sour as Maureen Nkandu’s marriage to Cosmas Chileshe ends in divorce



THE once fairytale-like romance between two renowned diplomats and journalists, Maureen Nkandu and Cosmos Chileshe, has come to a bitter end.







After six years of marriage, Maureen has filed for divorce, citing an irreparable breakdown in their relationship.



The couple’s love story was once hailed as a triumph over adversity.



Chileshe, a former first press secretary at the Zambian High Commission in Washington DC, had faced intense backlash for leaving his wife to marry Maureen, a respected journalist and international diplomat.





Despite the criticism, the couple had fought for their love and settled for a civil union.



However, it seems that their love was not strong enough to overcome the challenges they faced.



Maureen, who serves as an Under-Secretary General for Public Relations at an inter-governmental organization, has petitioned for divorce, marking the end of their six-year marriage.





She says the two have fallen out of love beyond reconciliation, and have lived apart for two years.



According to her petition for divorce filed in the Lusaka High Court, Maureen said she tied the knot with Chileshe a divorcee, on June 6, 2018, before the registrar of marriages at the Lusaka Civic Centre.





She said the couple last lived together as husband and wife at plot 609/E/77/A/158:,Foxdale , Chamber Valley, Lusaka.



Maureen said she is currently domiciled in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia whilst Chileshe is in Zambia.



The veteran journalist said during the subsistence of the marriage, she did not bear any child for Chileshe.





She however indicated that she has three children of her own from previous relationships, before the solemnization of the marriage, while Chileshe has six children from his previous marriage.



“There are no proceedings continuing in any country outside Zambia, which are in respect of the marriage or capable of affecting its validity,” Maureen submitted.





“No agreement or arrangement has been made or proposed to be made between the petitioner and the respondent for the support of either of the parties or the children.”



Maureen said the marriage has broken down irretrievably and prayed it be dissolved.





She prayed that each party be granted custody of their own children.



Chileshe equally wants to be out of the union, as he has consented to its dissolution.



By Mwaka Ndawa



Kalemba December 12, 2024.