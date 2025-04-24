Mawarire alleges secret pact between Mnangagwa and Chamisa

Jealousy Mawarire, former spokesperson for the late President Robert Mugabe and prominent political commentator, has sparked controversy with explosive allegations suggesting a covert and corrupt arrangement between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

In a post published on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Mawarire alleged that prior to the 2023 general elections, Chamisa was involved in a behind-the-scenes deal with Mnangagwa. According to Mawarire, a First Lady aide served as a mediator between the two political rivals, brokering a pact in which the election winner would assume the responsibility of “looking after” the other using state resources.

“In the audio, Nero admits he has ‘no table manners’ thus he needed ED to restrain him from over looting if he won the elections,” Mawarire wrote, referring to Chamisa by his nickname “Nero” and Mnangagwa as “ED”. “Since he lost the 2023 elections, the obligation lies with ED to look after Chamisa.”

The most incendiary claim came in reference to an alleged $20 million payment that Mawarire insists was handed to Chamisa as part of this deal. “When we talk of $20m that Mukomana was given, we aren’t delusional,” he posted. “We know there is that arrangement between the two to look after each other,” Mawarire stated, using the Shona term Mukomana—a common nickname for Chamisa, meaning “young man” or “the boy.”

These allegations, if proven true, could upend Zimbabwe’s political landscape, particularly in light of Chamisa’s consistent public image as a reformist and anti-corruption advocate. Chamisa has previously denied receiving any support from Mnangagwa’s government and has yet to respond to Mawarire’s latest accusations.

The claim also comes amid growing speculation over Chamisa’s political future and reported behind-the-scenes maneuvering as the country prepares for the next electoral cycle.

No official statement has been issued by the Office of the President or from Nelson Chamisa’s camp regarding Mawarire’s claims.

As the nation grapples with persistent economic challenges and widespread public mistrust in political institutions, such allegations only deepen the public’s skepticism around elite political dealings. Political analysts say more transparency is urgently needed to clarify the nature of any private engagements between the country’s most powerful political figures.

More developments are expected as the story unfolds.