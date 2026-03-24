MAXWELL CHONGU BACKS KALABA-ZULU COMBINATION FOR AUGUST 2026

CHONGU BACKS KALABA-ZULU COMBINATION FOR AUGUST 2026



…urges Lubinda to assume a unifying role ahead of the 2026 general elections



A senior youth leader in the opposition Citizens First (CF) party has called on former Patriotic Front (PF) president, Given Lubinda, to remain active in national politics and take on a unifying role ahead of the 2026 general elections.





CF National Youth Chairperson, Maxwell Chongu, said Lubinda’s political journey was far from over, stressing that his experience remained vital in shaping the country’s future leadership.



“Honourable Given Lubinda, your assignment in politics is not yet over–far from it. If anything, your journey has just started,” Chongu said.



Chongu noted that Zambia had reached a critical point where generational change in leadership had become inevitable, particularly as the country approaches the August general elections.





He urged Lubinda to play a pivotal role in mobilising grassroots voters, especially youths and women, whom he described as the largest voting bloc but currently disillusioned.



“I implore you to play a huge role in making sure that the biggest chunk of votes–mainly youths and women–who currently feel cheated, neglected, abandoned, oppressed and suppressed are not disappointed,” he said.



Chongu added that such voters needed leadership they could easily relate to, which would in turn motivate them to participate actively in the upcoming elections.





Commenting on the recently held party convention that saw Makebi Zulu emerge victorious as president, Chongu said the outcome should not be viewed as sidelining Lubinda, but rather as elevating him to a more significant national role.



“The correct position is that you have just been elevated to a bigger role that will forever put you in our political history books as the first selfless leader,” he said.





He further appealed to Lubinda to help foster unity among opposition leaders by bringing together Citizens First president Harry Kalaba and Makebi Zulu.



“I beseech you to bring together President Harry Kalaba and President Makebi Zulu so that the rest of us can rally behind them ahead of the 2026 general elections,” Chongu said.





Chongu expressed confidence that such an alliance would perform strongly across the country, including in traditional opposition strongholds, as well as in Northwestern and Western provinces.



“I can guarantee you that this combination will sweep through all opposition strongholds and get a favourable share in Northwestern and Western voting blocs,” he said, adding that confidence in the current administration had waned in those regions.





He added that the partnership between Kalaba and Zulu would appeal to both grassroots and corporate voters, thereby maximising electoral support.



Chongu also emphasised the need for national unity and equal opportunities, saying Zambia must move towards a more inclusive society.



“Zambia needs to heal and start afresh by ensuring that citizens are treated as first-class citizens regardless of political affiliation,” he said.





He stressed that equitable access to business and employment opportunities should be guaranteed for all Zambians, regardless of their political background.