Maxwell Chongu Defends Kalaba’s Record

Chongu Defends Kalaba’s Record



1.. They said he is young can’t be President but his vast experience in government to a point of becoming the first longest serving Foreign affairs minister, speaks of someone who has amassed vast knowledge in governance.





2.. They destroyed DP hoping that’s the end of his career in politics, he resurfaced in CF and made the party become the most attractive opposition political party in Zambia today.





3.. They said he can’t do it alone but depends on the shadow of ECL and ALLIANCES, he left UKA, ECL left us to be with the lord but his consistency, perseverance and determination in mobilizing and organizing CF has proved them wrong.





4.. They said how can he form government next year with his party yet he doesn’t even have a councillor ? He did not argue with them but went on the ground in lupososhi and won a Local Government By election against the ruling Party UPND and Major opposition party alliances in Zambia to prove to them that he has a councillor.





5.. In there Quest to frustrate him they called him a UPND project and his Party CF is a UPND surrogate, he ignored and concentrated on strengthening his party, today those that called him such are busy accusing each other of working with UPND.



Ladies and Gentlemen mine is just to open your eyes that the president Harry Kalaba is the David that Zambia has been waiting for and come 2026 he will prove many people wrong by winning the General elections.



Don’t wait to be told but join CF and be part of history to be made.



#REMEMBERTOREGISTERASAVOTER.