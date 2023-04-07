“MAY I BE THE LAST SACRIFICE TO GO THROUGH THIS PAIN” PRAYS PASTOR BJ NGOSA

Thursday 6th, April 2023 [ GRINDSTONE TELEVISION ]

People from all walks of life thronged Praise Christian Center this morning for the Funeral Service of Mrs.Jubilee Ngosa, wife to Gospel Artist Pastor BJ Ngosa.

The congregation included renowned religious leaders and noted personalities from different walks of life.

Mrs Ngosa died on Sunday 2nd April, 2023 at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital after a tragedy road accident that claimed her 4 year old son two weeks ago.

Opposition Chief whip in Parliament who is also Patriotic Front Shawan’gandu MP Hon. Stephen Kampyongo led Patriotic Front Party leaders in paying their last respect to Mrs.Ngosa

He was accompanied by Chawama MP Hon. Tasila Mwansa Lungu, Lundazi MP Hon. Brenda Nyirenda.

Others were Ndola Mayor his worship Kalyati, former Kabushi MP Hon. Bowman Lusambo , former Ndola MP Hon. Emmanuel Mulenga, former Zambian Ambassador to Belgium Amb. Brian Hapunda ,former Munali Constituency Aspiring MP Mr. Patrick Samwibila and the Lusaka District officials.

NDC President Ms. Saboi Imboela and GPZ President Jackson Silavwe were other prominent figures present.

In paying tribute to his late wife, Pastor BJ Ngosa sung, praised and thanked God for her life. He thanked the family to his late wife Jubilee for giving him an opportunity to love her for past 22 years.

“Am very grateful, you gave me an excellent woman and you never failed me. You people gave me an opportunity to demonstrate how to love jubilee, I have no problem with anyone of you.

My prayer is that you should not forget us , my prayer is that you’ll still consider me as the noisiest brother in law. Jubilee taught me how to love her family and i love you so much. May God almighty, who has allowed me to go through this pain, protect you and your family.

May non of you here suffer the way i have suffered, may i be the last sacrifice to loss a wife and son in an accident like this ,” he said in anguish.

Mrs. Jubilee Ngosa has since been buried at Leopards Hill Memorial Park Cemetery next to her beloved son.

MHSRIP 😭

GrindStone Television Zambia