Maya Jama and Stormzy have split up just a year after rekindling their romance.

The British television presenter, 29, and the rapper, 30, got back together officially in August 2023 when they confirmed their relationship status during a loved-up holiday in Greece.

On Wednesday, the couple revealed in a statement that they have once again called it quits, admitting they had been trying for a year ‘to make it work’.

‘We’ve been laughing whilst drafting this because we never, ever, in a million years thought we’d be the couple announcing a breakup, but for the sake of clarity and, more importantly, to allow us the space and grace that’s needed for us both to be able to navigate this next bit of our lives with peace, we thought it might be best to,’ Maya and Stormzy told fans in the joint statement.

‘We fell madly in love in 2014, broke up in 2019, and then spent five years manoeuvring life apart.

‘We decided to try for the final time in August 2023, and we’ve spent this past year trying our best to make it work; however, we recently decided to call it quits.

‘We were 21 and 20 when we first met at the beginning of our careers and spent five years growing together and then five years growing separately, so this final attempt required a whole lot of figuring out, relearning and unlearning.’

‘We tried and it didn’t work and that’s okay’.

‘We still think the absolute world of each other, we still care and respect each other, we are still grateful for the time we’ve had together, and we are still friends and will always be friends (so if you see us having a lil catch-up at The Brits or something, don’t cause a fuss, we are dawgs!)’

‘We’re kindly asking for the grace to let both of us keep it moving and not be bothered about it (we highly doubt this’ll work, but we’re still kindly asking anyway.’

”Love you guys and thank you for all the love you’ve showered us with, it’s been beautiful,’ they ended the post which was signed ‘Mike and MJ’.

Maya Jama and rapper Stormzy split up a year after rekindling their romance

The couple were previously together for four years before they split in 2019 – with Maya going on to get engaged to basketball star Ben Simmons before the pair broke up.

Their split comes just a week after their loved-up appearance together at The British Grand Prix where Maya supported him while he performed at the event.