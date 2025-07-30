MAYBE HH SHOULD JUST START TRAVELLING AGAIN



At this point, let’s just say it: President Hakainde Hichilema should go back to travelling. He’s grounded himself long enough out of respect for the late Edgar Lungu.





For weeks now, Zambia has been holding its breath. But instead of a peaceful state send-off, we’ve got lawsuits, foreign courts, and a widow armed with lawyers and receipts. Meanwhile, the actual Head of State is at home, cancelling international engagements and smiling politely while being accused of spiritual harassment, etc.





QUESTION: how long is the President supposed to pause national and diplomatic duties—until the South African High Court finally says, “Okay, Zambia, you may now collect your ex-leader”?





At this rate, he’ll miss two UN summits, an AU meeting, and possibly Christmas.



The idea that the President should remain immobile while one family throws legal tantrums across borders is not just unreasonable—it’s peak Zambian drama.





Let’s not forget: Zambia is a large country with problems that need attention— trade, regional diplomacy. And some of these things require the President to leave the country once in a while.





Meanwhile, across the border, court sessions drag on as the Lungu family continues to argue that the man who led Zambia should not be laid to rest in it. Most people beg to come home in the end. But here, it’s lawyers and affidavits, as if the casket might testify next.





Enough is enough. Let the President do his job. The court case will take its course, the family will exhaust every delay tactic possible, and in the end, Zambia will still have to provide a proper burial for a former Head of State—even if it takes longer than his entire presidency.





So yes—maybe HH should just dust off his diplomatic passport, book that flight, and go represent the country.

__________

Zambian Angle | July 30