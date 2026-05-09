mayor of Georgia town has fired his entire police force for upsetting his wife

The mayor of a small Georgia town has fired his entire police force for upsetting his wife.

Cohutta Mayor Ron Shinnick shut down the Cohutta Police Department and fired all 10 of its employees earlier this week after officers allegedly made “inappropriate comments” about his spouse on Facebook, WDEF reported.

“The PD has been dissolved, and all personnel have been terminated,” read a brutal sign on the department’s door first thing Wednesday.

“They’ll get a paycheck. We’re not that way, and I appreciate their service, okay? It is time for a change,” Shinnick said bluntly when asked about the controversy.

According to the New York Post, tensions boiled over late last month after several officers filed formal complaints alleging that the town’s former clerk, Pam Shinnick — who is also the mayor’s wife — continued working for the town despite being fired.

She was terminated last year for apparently creating a “hostile work environment” in the town of less than 1,000 people — but allegedly still had access to personal and classified information

In the wake of the formal complaints, the mayor held a joint press conference with Police Chief Greg Fowler and town attorney Brian Rayburn to say they’d managed to resolve the dispute through “open dialogue and good-faith mediation.”

But roughly a week later, the cops were all fired anyway.

“This all comes to personal vendetta from the mayor — and I wholeheartedly believe that,” said one of the axed officers, Sgt. Jeremy May, adding that they’d been assured their jobs weren’t in jeopardy for lodging complaints about the mayor’s wife.

“Official response from the town attorney: Nobody’s jobs are in jeopardy,” May said. “Here we are, less than a week later, nobody has a job.”

“We took a stand for transparency, and in result, every one of them has lost their jobs,” he added.

The mayor, for his part, blamed the conflict on “inappropriate comments” posted on Facebook by the officers.

For now, the fired officers have been ordered to return all department equipment.

The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office is set to take over policing for the small town.