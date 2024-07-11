The mayor of Marseille has publicly urged the city’s football club not to sign Mason Greenwood from Manchester United, insisting he does not want his club ‘shamed by someone who h!ts his wife’.

This comes after a bid that could reach about £27m was accepted for the Manchester United forward.

The Manchester United star, who has not played for the club since he was arrested in January 2022 for allegations of attempted r@pe, ass@ult, and coercive behaviour, spent a season on loan at Getafe last campaign after the charges were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service and the Red Devils completed their own internal investigation.

After impressing at Getafe, scoring 10 goals and winning the club’s Player of the Season award during his loan spell, Greenwood has attracted interest from Marseille following the arrival of their new manager Roberto De Zerbi.

The former Brighton boss vowed to ‘publicly defend’ Greenwood if he signs for the club amid controversy over his potential move.

But left-wing French politician and mayor of Marseille Benoit Payan has opposed the signing, describing his alleged charges as ‘unspeakable and unacceptable’.

He told RMC Sport: ‘Greenwood’s behaviour is unspeakable, unacceptable. H!tting his wife… I saw images that deeply shocked me. Abusing his wife in this way is unbecoming of a man and he cannot have his place on this team.

‘The values ​​of OM and Marseille are anything but that in fact. It’s a shame. I will ask Pablo Longoria not to recruit Greenwood. I don’t want my club to be covered with the shame of someone who hits his wife.

‘Olympique de Marseille is more than a club. It is a spirit, and there is no place for those who behave in this way, for those who commit this kind of crime and offence.

‘It is unbearable. I cannot imagine for a second that Pablo Longoria would make this major mistake.’

Greenwood, who has continually denied any wrongdoing, said in a statement upon leaving Manchester United last August: ‘I want to start by saying I understand that people will judge me because of what they have seen and heard on social media, and I know people will think the worst.

‘I was brought up to know that violence or abuse in any relationship is wrong, I did not do the things I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges.

‘However, I fully accept I made mistakes in my relationship, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post.’

After concluding their internal probe, Manchester United’s statement read: ‘The club has concluded its internal investigation into the allegations made against Mason Greenwood.

‘Our process commenced in February 2023, following all charges against Mason being dropped. Throughout, we have taken into account the wishes, rights, and perspective of the alleged victim along with the club’s standards and values, and sought to collate as much information and context as possible.

‘This has required us to proceed with sensitivity and care to obtain evidence not in the public domain, including from those with direct knowledge of the case.

‘Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged. That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for.

All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.’