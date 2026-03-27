MAYORS BACKING PRESIDENT HICHILEMA PRAISED FOR PEOPLE-CENTRED LEADERSHIP

Aspiring Lusaka mayor Simon Mulenga Mwila has commended the mayors of Kitwe, Chipata and Mansa for their decision to support President Hakainde Hichilema, stating that their move reflects a commitment to serving the interests of the people.

Mr Mwila said he wished his colleagues well, noting that such decisions were not made lightly, especially given the weight of responsibility that comes with leadership positions.

He explained that leadership at that level demands prioritising the needs of citizens above political affiliations.

He observed that politics, at its core, is about service, and that leaders are sometimes required to make difficult but necessary decisions for the benefit of those they represent.

According to Mr Mwila, the mayors’ decision was likely driven by a genuine desire to foster development and progress in their respective cities.

Mr Mwila further expressed confidence that the leaders would continue to act in the best interests of their communities, adding that he wished them wisdom and strength as they embark on this new political direction.

He emphasised that true leadership should not be defined by loyalty to political sides, but rather by unwavering dedication to the people.