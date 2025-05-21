MAZ announced nationwide mealie meal price reduction ranging  between k50 to K130

MEALIE MEAL PRICES REDUCED NATIONWIDE



By: Sun FM TV Reporter



The Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) has announced a nationwide reduction in mealie meal prices, with cuts ranging from K50 to K130 across all milling brands.



MAZ President Andrew Chintala attributed the price drop to positive indicators from the upcoming 2024/2025 maize marketing season, noting that strong market performance, driven by supply and demand, has influenced the adjustment.





Following the announcement, Antelope Milling Limited reduced its mealie meal prices by 45.1%.





The company’s Sales and Administration Manager, Sreenath Nair, called on other millers to follow suit, emphasizing the importance of ensuring that consumers benefit from the lower maize prices.