MAZABUKA CENTRAL RECORDS BIGGEST LINEUP FOR PARLIAMENTARY NOMINATIONS





Mazabuka Central has recorded the highest number of aspiring candidates for Parliamentary seat level in Southern Province, with eight scheduled to file nominations on Wednesday.





According to the nomination timetable released by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and seen by Byta FM News, three independent candidates and five candidates sponsored by political parties will file.





The nomination centre will open with the undisclosed Socialist Party candidate filing at 09:00.





An unnamed independent candidate will follow at 09:30, while independent candidate Alfred Hankede will file his nomination at 10:00.



Meanwhile, independent candidate Playson Hachintu will file his nomination at 11:00 hours.





United Party for National Development (UPND) candidate Vincent Lilanda will file his nomination at 12:00 hours.





Undisclosed candidates for TONSE Alliance and Leadership Movement will file their nominations at 13:00 and 14:00 hours respectively.



National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP) candidate Lathern Musonda will be the last to file his nomination at 15:00 hours.