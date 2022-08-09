MAZABUKA COUNCIL SAYS IT HASN’T PAID NAPSA BECAUSE IT DOESN’T HAVE ENOUGH MONEY

Mazabuka Municipal Council Legal Advocate, Constance Shamyumba has attributed the civic authority’s nonpayment of statutory contributions towards the National Pension Scheme Authority – NAPSA to limited finances.

It has been reported that the Mazabuka Municipal Council has been fined K97 Million for failing to remit statutory contributions to NAPSA, which was revealed during the civic authority’s 4th Ordinary Council meeting.

Speaking during a special Council radio program on Byta FM, Monday, Shamyumba highlighted that the local authority is working with limited finances to provide services to the people of Mazabuka, while also expected to meet its statutory obligations.

She however stated that the council is aware of the need to make remittances to NAPSA, saying it is of utmost importance that workers are provided with social security.

Shamyumba indicate that the council has come to an agreement with NAPSA over an arrangement to liquidate the amount owed.

A caller during the program who identified himself as Jonah Sialumano, challenged the legal department at the council to take a proactive stance to prevent illegalities in operation rather than reacting to them.

He stated that Legal Counsels at the civic authority should offer guidance to management so they can meet their statutory obligations before they are fined to do so.