The husband of late Patience Luba has confessed to killing the 31-year-old woman of Highlanders Compound and throwing her corpse in a Calvert on the Kafue/ Mazabuka Road after learning of her extra-marital affair.

He earlier helped police identify his wife after a passerby found her corpse in a Calvet along Mazabuka-Kafue Road on 18 December 2021 around 0500hours.

According to Byta FM, Southern Province Acting Police Commanding Officer, Alfred Nawa has also confirmed that the police recorded a confession statement from Willard Mwiinga, aged 44 in the presence of his brother, admitting to killing his wife.

Nawa says Mwiinga, a mechanical fitter and taxi driver also demonstrated how he smacked Luba on the front and back of her head using a Car Jerk and a Wheel Spanner at Chona farms around 1200hours the previous day.

He tells Byta FM News exclusively postmortem results indicate that severe head injuries caused Luba’s death.

Nawa adds that the suspect also led officers to Nakambala Compound where he hid the Toyota Spacio and they discovered dried stains of blood behind the rear trunk.

He says the suspect is in police custody charged with murder and will appear in court soon.

A close relative told Byta FM News earlier that the suspect killed his wife after discovering of her extra marital affair.