MAZABUKA MAN CONVICTED FOR USING ANOTHER PERSON’S NRC TO APPLY FOR JOB



A 26-year-old man of Mazabuka’s Airstrip area has been convicted for using a National Registration Card (NRC) belonging to another person to apply for a job.





Byta FM Court Journalist reports that appearing in the Mazabuka Magistrate Court was William Manya, who pleaded guilty to two counts of forgery and uttering a false document contrary to the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.





In count one, particulars are that on 18th July, 2025, Manya, with intent to defraud, created an NRC named William Kamale, purporting it was genuinely issued by the National Registration Office.





In the second count, Manya, on the earlier said date, knowingly presented a false NRC to Walesi Maliba, a Human Resource Manager at Agric Drainage Kaleya Sugar Company Limited, while applying for a job, purporting it to be genuinely issued when it was not.





The court heard that on 19th July, 2025, at 11:00 hours, Cornwell Kamale received a phone call from Maliba, inquiring about a job applicant named William Siachitola Kamale.





Kamale denied having a son with the same name, stating that his child with a similar name was at the Copperbelt University.



On 21st July, 2025, at around 11:00 hours, Maliba called Kamale again, informing him that the impersonator was at TAZ offices.





When Kamale confronted Manya about the documents bearing his son’s name, Manya claimed he had found them along the road in Ndeke, leading to the accused being arrested.





Resident Magistrate Changa Chitabo convicted Manya and he is awaiting sentencing on 18th August, 2025.



Byta FM