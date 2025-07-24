Mazabuka Wife reports hubby to the police for being in possession of 114 NRCs and 11 ATM cards

PRESS STATEMENT



FOUND IN POSSESSION OF GREEN NATIONAL REGISTRATION CARDS AND ATM CARDS





July 18, 2025 – Mazabuka



On July 18, 2025, at 10:20 hours, Mazabuka Central Police Station recorded a case in which Mr. Jonathan Nawa, aged 43, of KLB Compound, Mazabuka District, was found in possession of 114 Green National Registration Cards (NRCs) and 11 Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards without lawful authority.





The suspect had been summoned to the Victim Support Unit in connection with a domestic complaint filed by his spouse. During the interview, it was alleged that Mr. Nawa had been using the documents to fraudulently claim benefits from the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA).





A search by police officers of the suspect’s bag and vehicle led to the recovery of a total of 114 NRCs and 11 ATM cards. The items have since been submitted to the Department of National Registration, Passports and Citizenship for verification.





Mr. Nawa has been charged and arrested for the offence of Found in Possession of Green National Registration Cards, contrary to Section 13 of Act No. 126 of 2021 under the National Registration Act. He is expected to appear in court soon.





Issued by:

Moono F. Namalongo

Deputy Commanding Officer

Southern Province