Mbalula blasts KZN police chief for “reckless” public allegations



ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has lashed out at KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi for taking internal grievances into the public domain.





Speaking during an exclusive interview with eNCA, Mbalula described Mkhwanazi’s recent press briefing where he accused senior officials, including Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, of interfering in investigations as “bordering on lawlessness” and a serious breach of police discipline.





Mbalula argued that the commissioner’s public approach to such sensitive claims undermines the integrity and credibility of the South African Police Service. “This is not how you handle matters of this nature,” he said, emphasising that while the substance of Mkhwanazi’s allegations may warrant investigation, the method in which they were aired was reckless and improper. He stressed that such matters should be addressed through formal, internal structures, not media briefings.





The backlash comes after Mkhwanazi alleged that over 120 political killings case dockets had been removed from a dedicated task team, claiming high-level interference.





Social media platform was abuzz following Mbalula’s interview, with many users backing his call for internal accountability, while others questioned whether the ANC is more concerned about optics than justice. Speculation is also mounting over whether Mkhwanazi could face suspension for what some view as insubordination.





The controversy has brought longstanding tensions between political leadership and the police into sharp focus, exposing deep divisions over how law enforcement interacts with political oversight.