Mbesuma guiding son Lineker in football!

Zambia former International Footballer Collins Mbesuma has taken up the mantle of guiding his son, the Zambia U17 National Team Striker Lineker Mbesuma, through his footballing career.

Mbesuma, who is a 2012 Africa Cup of Nations Winning Striker, says having walked the path, he guides his son on how to stay disciplined and ensure that he delivers.

He adds that he withholds putting so much pressure on him, knowing that he is still young but however talks him through the challenges faced in football and how to rise above them.

Born on 14th July, 2007, Lineker Mbesuma is a Zambian professional footballer who plays as a forward for South African side, Joni Cosmos, and recently participated in the 2023 U17 AFCON, where Zambia was eliminated in the group stages.

-Diamond TV