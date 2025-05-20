MCDSS ORIENTS CELEBRITIES AND SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCERS ON SOCIAL PROTECTION



THE Ministry of Community Development and Social Services has commenced an orientation meeting with celebrities and social media influencers aimed at raising awareness and improving public understanding of the various social protection programmes it implements.





This meeting comes in response to growing concerns over the spread of misinformation and misconceptions regarding the Ministry’s mandate and interventions.





The Ministry therefore recognizes the critical role that influencers play in shaping narratives and driving social change.





The Ministry is equipping the influncers with accurate and detailed information about the Ministry’s programmes such as the Social Cash Transfer, Food Security Pack, children welfare ,women empowerment initiatives among others.





Musician and Child and women activist, Daputsa Nkhata popularly known as Sista D, has welcomed the engament which she said is the “step in the right direction” in bridging the information gap which often leads to misinformation on various social protection programmes which the Ministry implements.





She said social media influencers have huge following of people who depend on accurate information, and therefore feels such engagement and partnerships can help to enhance service delivery in the social protection and other sectors.



