Mcebisi Jonas blocked from US



MVEBISI Jonas’s previous comments that US president Donald Trump was “a racist, homophobic and a narcissistic right-winger” blocked his inclusion from the South African delegation that visited the White House’s Oval Office on Wednesday.





meeting due to past comments on Trump



The comments resurfaced shortly after Ramaphosa announced Jonas’s appointment last month.





Last month, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas as his special envoy to the United States, in an effort to try to rebuild a relationship that has soured badly under President Donald Trump.





Since Trump’s return to the White House in January the U.S. has expelled South Africa’s ambassador and cut financial aid, citing disapproval of its approach to land reform and its genocide case against Washington’s ally Israel at the World Court.