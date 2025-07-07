Breaking news



Mchunu denies corruption claims, vows action against Mkhwanazi



Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu has strongly refuted what he described as “baseless” and “wild” allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during a media briefing this morning, Sunday.





The Minister, currently on a campaign trail in Vryheid ahead of the 16 July by-elections, condemned the claims as an attempt to undermine his integrity, the Ministry, and the South African Police Service (SAPS).





While engaging with community leaders, including Izinduna, community organizations, and commercial farmers in KwaZulu-Natal to address rampant crime such as stock theft, Mchunu was alerted to Mkhwanazi’s statements.





The Minister emphasized that he would not tolerate insinuations lacking evidence or due process, announcing that the Commissioner’s remarks would be reviewed, with “appropriate action” to follow.





He called for an urgent, thorough, and transparent investigation into the allegations on a proper platform.





Mchunu reiterated his commitment to reducing crime, particularly in high-crime provinces like KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Eastern Cape, and Western Cape.





His priorities include tackling the high murder rate, curbing the availability of illegal firearms, dismantling drug trafficking syndicates, and addressing gender-based violence and femicide (GBV+F).