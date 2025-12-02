Mchunu Isn’t Here To Play: Advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi Leads Mchunu’s Legal Defense at Inquiry.





Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has officially arrived at the Madlanga Commission to give his long-awaited testimony. He is accompanied by a full legal team, led by one of South Africa’s most prominent advocates, Thembeka Ngcukaitobi SC.





Before proceedings began, Mchunu’s attorneys requested permission to re-examine him once his testimony is complete — and the commission has agreed.





Mchunu is appearing to respond to allegations that he interfered in policing matters, claims that have dominated the inquiry over the past few days.



What do you think his legal team is preparing for?