McKenzie demands answers on foreign staff in sports arts and culture entities



Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has launched an inquiry into the employment of non-South Africans within his department’s entities, raising debates over job prioritization and immigration.



On May 2, McKenzie sent letters demanding details about foreign staff, including their names, nationalities, work permits, duration in South Africa, and critical skills.



This follows claims from parliament’s portfolio committee that entities like the Robben Island Museum favored foreigners for jobs. McKenzie clarified the audit would apply to all department entities to verify employment practices. “I was told there were no foreigners employed, but concerns raised here show otherwise,” he said, reaffirming his focus on reducing unemployment by prioritizing local hires.



A longtime immigration control advocate, McKenzie gave a three-day deadline for responses. Supporters praised his stance, echoing his “South Africans must come first”



But critics warn the move could stoke xenophobia, accusing him of scapegoating immigrants.



The audit’s findings may influence future hiring policies, as the department balances job protection with inclusivity.