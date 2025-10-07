MDC CONDEMNS MUMBI PHIRI’S TRIBAL REMARKS IN THE STRONGEST TERMS



October 6,2025



Lusaka – The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) has condemned, in the strongest terms, the recent tribal and divisive remarks made by former Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Secretary General and Tonse Alliance National Women’s Chairlady, Mumbi Phiri.





In her comments, Mrs. Phiri suggested that political power in Zambia could only be attained through narrow, regional alliances a statement that has drawn widespread criticism across the political spectrum.





In a statement made available to Falcon News, MDC President Felix Mutati described the remarks as “divisive, sad, and a dangerous disservice to our democracy.” He stated that such utterances undermine the fundamental principles of Zambian citizenship and nationhood.





“Zambia belongs equally to all its citizens, regardless of their province or region of origin. Citizens from every corner of this great nation share an equal, inalienable right to aspire and serve in any office,”Mutati said.





The MDC leader emphasized that Zambia’s national motto, “One Zambia, One Nation,” is more than just a slogan it is an unbreakable covenant that has held the nation together through generations and enabled the peaceful transfer of power since independence.





Mr. Mutati further reminded political leaders that leadership should be anchored on merit, service, and delivery not regional or ethnic considerations. He urged Zambians to reject any form of tribal politics and instead promote unity, peace, and love.





Drawing inspiration from his Christian faith, Mutati quoted Galatians 3:28, which reads: “There is neither Jew nor Gentile, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.” He said this scripture perfectly reflects the spirit of Zambia’s unity and equality before God and the law.





The MDC President warned that using diversity as a weapon to divide citizens for political gain is a betrayal of the national trust and values upon which Zambia was founded.





The MDC’s statement has reignited the debate on tribalism and regionalism in Zambia’s political landscape. As the nation heads toward the 2026 General Elections, the party has called upon all Zambians to rise above divisive rhetoric and embrace unity, tolerance, and mutual respect.





“Our future as a nation depends on our ability to see each other not as tribes, but as brothers and sisters bound by a common destiny,” Mutati concluded.



