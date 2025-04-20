MEDIA FRATERNITY SAYS NO TO ZAMBIA INSTITUTE OF JOURNALISM BILL AND STATUTORY MEDIA REGULATION



Lusaka, April 20 – We the undersigned organisations are taken aback and surprised at the emergency of yet another Bill meant to curtail media freedom through statutory regulation.



As stakeholders in the media industry, we have not been aware of any process to draft the Zambia Institue of Journalism Bill and we would like to register our regret and strongest opposition to the proposed media regulation Bill.



This is the second Bill attempting to regulate the media after the ZAMEC Bill was halted by the Government some two years ago following a similar protest from several media stakeholders.



We would like to remind the nation that the Republican President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema as well as the Minister of Information and Media, Mr. Cornelius Mweetwa, are on record on numerous occasions where they gave assurances that Governance does not intend to regulate the media through any statutory mechanism.



Accordingly, through several engagements with journalists and other stakeholders at different levels, a media self regulatory mechanism framework was established with full endorsement and support from the government.



Today, journalists from across the country are currently subscribed to the code of ethics established by the Media Self Regulation Council of Zambia.



We therefore urge technocrats in the Ministry of Information and Media to stop misleading Government through schemes meant to create an impression that journalists in Zambia are in support of statutory regulation when in fact not.



No journalist worth their salt can accept to be used to rubber-stamp the statutory regulation process. The collective cry of journalists in Zambia has been for a repeal of the existing draconian laws that are prohibitive of independent and investigative journalism. Statutory regulation is, and will always be, inimical to media freedoms.



As media stakeholders, we are particularly concerned that this secretive Zambia Institute of Journalism Bill, is coming at such a critical time when many stakeholders are opposed to the proposed constitutional amendments as well as the recently enacted Cyber Crimes Laws.



We urge the Government to put aside the proposed Zambia Institute of Journalism Bill and instead support an already existing media self regulation mechanism.



Signed:

Media Owners Association of Zambia

Media Institute of Southern Africa

Catholic Media Services

BBC Media Action

Panos Institute of Southern Africa

Free Press Initiative

Media Self Regulation Council of Zambia