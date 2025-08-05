Media personality Charlamagne Tha God responds to President Trump

Charlamagne Tha God has publicly called out former U.S. President Donald Trump in a fiery segment on The Breakfast Club, awarding him the infamous “Donkey of the Day” following a controversial interview Trump gave to his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.

The clash was triggered after Trump referred to Charlamagne as a “sleazebag” and “racist,” prompting the radio host to respond with sharp criticism on Monday’s show. Kicking off the segment with YG’s politically charged anthem “FDT,” Charlamagne accused Trump of deflecting from real issues and misleading the public with false claims.

“I didn’t mention race once,” Charlamagne said, pushing back on Trump’s labeling. He pointed to Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” which he said benefits wealthy individuals, but criticized its failure to support “millions of Americans who will be left out in the cold.”

The radio host also took aim at the Department of Homeland Security under Trump’s previous administration, condemning the deportation of immigrants who were lawfully residing in the United States.

Charlamagne further criticized Trump for firing Erika McEntarfer, the former Chief of Labor Statistics, alleging the dismissal was a result of disputes over U.S. job numbers—an act he said ironically contributed to unemployment.

Fact-checking co-host Loren LoRosa debunked Trump’s recent claim that he ended five wars, including those in Congo and Rwanda. Charlamagne called the statement “a complete falsehood,” reinforcing his broader argument that Trump is relying on misinformation.

In closing, Charlamagne offered a pointed reminder: “I’m not your enemy,” he said, urging Trump to stay focused on the U.S. economy.