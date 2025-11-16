Medical report about Regina Nwoko’s drug abuse is true – Senator Ned Nwoko



Senator Ned Nwoko has said that a medical report that went viral some days ago claiming that his wife, Regina, abused a number of drugs is genuine and that the hospital did not leak them.

During the week, a medical report from an Abuja-based hospital made the rounds on social media. Regina had threatened to sue the hospital after the document went viral but the hospital later released a statement saying it never released the document to the public. The medical report had listed a number of drugs she reportedly abused. Her brother, Lawrence, had even come out to say that the medical report was fake.

However, in a statement released today November 15, Nwoko speaking through his media team said the medical report is genuine. He mentioned that the medical report confirmed presence of hard drugs like Marijuana, Cocaine, Morphine, Opiates of extreme ly elevated levels and alcohol at a critically dangerous level, in her system.

He said that the report also mentioned that on October 3, she was brought in unconscious after suffering a drug overdose. He added that the hospital suffered several challenges in rehabilitating her including interference from her siblings who he claimed saw no reason in offering her alcohol and weed even while she is undergoing rehabilitation.

Ned in the statement signed by his Communication team said that he has persistently called for her rehabilitation because he believes that the decisions she has taken in recent times were not from a stable state of mind.

He said he is determined to get Regina the help she needs so she can take care of her two boys.