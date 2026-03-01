MEDRAP WARNS REJECTION OF US DONOR AID COULD IMPACT HEALTH SECTOR



THE Medicines Research and Access Platform (MedRap) has warned that government’s decision to reject part of a United States donor funding package risks negatively affecting the country’s health sector.





This follows the recent announcement that Zambia has pushed back on a portion of a global health aid deal valued at over US$1 billion from the United States, citing misalignment with the country’s national interests.





Speaking in an interview with RCV News in Lusaka, MedRap Executive Director, Liyoka Liyoka, expressed concern that without proper planning, the decision could create a significant funding gap, particularly in HIV treatment programmes.





Mr. Liyoka noted that approximately US$42 million allocated towards HIV treatment could be affected, potentially triggering a crisis if the shortfall is not addressed in the 2026 National Budget.





“If government did not plan for this, the health sector will face a funding gap of about US$42 million in HIV treatment,” said Mr. Liyoka.





He further warned that the move could disrupt government’s plans to begin local manufacturing of antiretroviral medicines, as available resources may instead be redirected towards sustaining essential health services.





Mr. Liyoka has since called on government to revisit the 2026 National Budget to cushion the health sector against possible shocks arising from the funding gap.



RCV