Meek Mill Addresses Michael Rubin’s Controversial Comments About Black Culture

Meek Mill has addressed recent comments from Michael Rubin about what he sees as a prevalence of “hate” in Black culture.

Appearing on The Breakfast Club earlier this week, the billionaire Fanatics founder was defending his friend and business partner Meek against claims that he’s gay when he made the controversial remarks.

“When I see the narrative of a really good friend of mine like Meek […] there’s not one gay bone in his body so why do people want to lie about that? Why do people want to change the narrative to try to hurt him?” he said.

“Look, I’m just being blunt because it’s me. It’s the one thing I’ve learned about Black culture that I don’t like: Black[-on-Black] hate […] It’s horrible.”

Rubin, who is also close with JAY-Z, Travis Scott, Lil Baby and other prominent Black entertainers, added: “You guys correct me if I’m wrong. I think there’s a little bit of a Black culture of, like, it’s Black hate-on-hate.

“I think it’s terrible. I think it’s culturally wrong […] Why do you not want to build everyone up around you? Why do you not want everyone around you to do great?”

Meek Mill has now addressed the controversy on social media, criticizing the sports mogul’s statement.

“Rubin shouldn’t be saying that type stuff out loud … a black man suppose to but nobody saying it… Its like we only collab on songs women and parties… he be hearing my friends getting murdered like why meek, I can’t explain it to him in a sensible way!” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).



Michael Rubin also attempted to explain his remarks, writing: “I got a phone call from one of the people I have the most respect for in the world – they told me while they appreciate my intention, it’s not my place to speak on black culture. I get it and really appreciate the input!”

He added: “My intention was to say how important it is that we need to uplift each other, stop hate on each other, and push each other to win, and always root for each other’s success! My bad , Much love and appreciate the feedback.”

Many speculated that the person who called Rubin was JAY-Z due to their close association.

Prior to his apology, Rubin was slammed by many including ScHoolboy Q, who reacted to his comments by tweeting: “braH…… im cool on this app tHis sHit outta control dog [crying face emojis] NO SUCH THING AS BLACK ON BLACK ANYTHING WTF.”