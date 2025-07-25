Meek Mill Comments On Hunter Biden Describing How Crack Cocaine Works

Meek Mill has offered his opinion on a viral video of Hunter Biden explaining how crack cocaine works.

In the widely shared clip, the son of Joe Biden, who is a recovering drug addict, says: “The only difference between crack cocaine and cocaine is sodium bicarbonate and water and heat. I feel really reluctant to kind of have some euphoric discussion. I know you’re not asking me to do that… I’m saying, I don’t want to have the experience of some euphoric recall. That’s how powerful crack cocaine is.”

He adds: “When you make crack, what you’re doing is you’re burning off all the impurities so that it combines with the sodium bicarbonate which makes it smokable. That’s all. This is like a PSA. If you want to completely utterly fuck up your life. You know, I don’t think that anything is necessarily, ‘Oh, you do it once, you’re addicted,’ but there’s about the closest thing that statement could be true would be with crack cocaine.”

Meek Mill was among those reacting to the video with the Philadelphia rapper commenting: “Once you see what that crack can do to a human soul you would never sniff coke or touch it… They got a tutorial on cooking crack is wild tho!”

Once you see what that crack can do to a human soul you would never sniff coke or touch it ….. they got a tutorial on cooking crack is wild tho! 🤔 https://t.co/iAzHEAqYMJ — MeekMill (@MeekMill) July 22, 2025

The “Dreams & Nightmares” rapper recently reiterated that he did not have a sexual relationship with Diddy and never attended any of his freak offs.

He said: “When I come around from Philadelphia, I always come around with three, four people. I’ve never been in these types of environments without my guys around. A lot of people, they said sex parties. I attended New Year’s parties. I never attended [Diddy’s] white parties.

“It’s kind of suspicious to me that none of those people from the Black community never spoke up and said those parties they went to wasn’t straight freak offs. I can just say, for me, I would never step in anywhere that I see anything that doesn’t align with my morals.”

Meek went on to say: “I’m being literally up front about it, talking about it in the open while [Diddy’s] on federal trial to make it known that I am not affiliated with Puff Daddy’s sexual life or personal life and never have been.”