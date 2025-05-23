Meek Mill Reveals The Craziest Thing He Saw At A Diddy Party

Meek Mill has revealed the craziest thing he ever saw when attending one of Diddy‘s parties.

In since deleted posts on X, Meek addressed the allegations against his former friend including his own mention in one of the many lawsuits filed against the Bad Boy Records founder.

The Philadelphia rapper said: “In the mist of Diddy on ‘FEDERAL’ trial I wanna bring back up ‘lil rod’ and his lawsuit that was dropped? He never said my name but these blogs amplified that whole agenda against me. My culture don’t believe it but it’s an attack on my brand..I wanna get to the bottom of it!”

Meek then revealed the wildest thing he saw at at Diddy party was simply drug related: “Just to put that on public record …. and the craziest thing I seen at a puff party is ‘coke vibes’ and that’s going on at all these parties. I’m from Norf Philly. I had millions since I was 23! I don’t even wanna be addicted to weed! Not judging but I see it different!”

As previously reported, producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones claimed in a February lawsuit against Diddy that “Mr. Combs informed [him] that he had engaged in sexual intercourse” with an unnamed rapper, as well as an unnamed R&B singer and Bad Boy producer Stevie J.

A footnote described the former as “a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj,” which fans immediately identified as Meek Mill.

Many believe that the R&B singer, who the lawsuit points out “performed at the Super Bowl and had a successful Vegas residency,” is Usher.

The “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper quickly denounced the claims.

He wrote: “The way you n-ggas coming on the sick now… I can’t wait to meet akademiks lol they know I drop tomar this they damage control this net getting too weird.”

“I’m from Philly I don’t do coke or freaky ass molly … nobody won’t even offer me coke because I’m that heavy …. No man or watt would ever approach me about gay activity and the whole place don’t get flipped … woke up seeing this on every blog like they know I’m coming! Lol,” he added.