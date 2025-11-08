MEET BRIGADIER GENERAL IDILI HACHANGA, WINNER OF THE 2025 CHIJIKA NGONGA LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD





Here is his story…



” I am Brigadier General Idili Hachanga. I am 50 years old and working in the Zambia Army. I joined the Army in 1994 at the Zambia Military Academy (ZMA) in the Military Training Establishment of Zambia (MILTEZ) which is based in Kohima Barracks in Kabwe. I have worked in various Units of the Zambia Army in the Copperbelt, Central Province, Western Province and Lusaka Province at Army Headquarters were I am currently stationed and working as the Directed General Policy, Doctrine and Strategy Development Branch.





I am a bilateral below knee amputee. In 2018 I was assigned for a task to Moscow in Russia. When I got to Moscow I found that it was winter and the weather was very cold. Part of the activities we went to do there included spending long hours outside in the cold. On the Fifth day when I returned to the hotel room, I discovered that I had developed a blister on the right foot. When I enquired I was told that I had suffered a frost bite. Upon returning to Zambia, my foot was swollen and ended up being admitted in Maina Soko Medical Centre Hospital. The wound did not heal in time and that is when I discovered that I had diabetes. In 2019 to 2020, the wound had slightly healed and I started working normally. However in 2021 whilst I was working in Ndola, the wound started again which lead to an operation at Northern Command Military Hospital. The wound never healed, therefore the Doctors advised that I should undergo an amputation because the infection was rapidly spreading to the other parts of the leg. I did not hesitate because I had suffered a lot. Therefore, On 24 September 2022 I underwent surgery to amputate the right leg.During the recovery and rehabilitation period, I was advised by Lt Col Chembe the Commanding Officer for MSMC Rehabilitation Centre then to go to Aspire Clinic for assessment to have a Prosthetic leg. When my stamp fully recovered, I went to Aspire Clinic in Roadspark, Lusaka and met a very professional team that welcomed me and gave me an in depth lecture on prosthetic limbs. The experience was to ecstatic to have that hope to walk again. I must mention here that the days after surgery were the most awful ones because as a person who used to be very active and energetic in sports and Military activities, was reduced to a wheelchair. The experience was so agonizing. I wish to thank my Wife Twaambo, my Kids and all Family members especially my cousin Gloria Habanyama a Nurse at UTH who encouraged me all the way. In September 2022 I was fitted with Prosthetic leg and it only took one week for me to throw away clutches and started walking unsupported.





May I take this opportunity to thank Team Aspire, Marissa, Mumbi, Rose and Mr Ngoma for transforming my life. I went back for work in January 2023, however, in April 2023 the left leg also started swelling without any wound. The leg became so worse such that on 17 May 2023 the Doctor at MSMC had to do an emergency amputation to save my life. I want to thank my Doctor Lt Col Muke for wise council and successful operation on my legs.Once again I was back to the wheelchair. My hope to walk again was completely dashed, but my cousin Enock Chambwa brought a Video of Mr Oscar Pistorious and with that I had a glimmer of hope. But I was worried that at 50 years of age I might not be able to balance. Through Almighty God’s intervention was lucky my stamp on the left leg also got healed and I started the process of getting the left Prosthetic leg again.





I want to thank the Zambia Army Commander, Lt Gen Sitali Denis Alibuzwi and the Deputy Army Commander Major General Geofrey Chongo Zyeele for their support and encouragement. When I was sick, my Commander used to tell me that, “My Senior Officer take your time, get healed and we will support you all the way. What we need from you now are not your legs but your brain. When you are fit, come back to the office”. These words quickened my recovery and eased my many troubled thoughts.





In November 2023, I was fitted with the Prosthetic leg on the left stump also. I quickly learnt to walk with both prosthetic legs and thank God I was able to throw away the clutches within One Month.On 15 January 2024, I was back in the Office. Now I am fit and working normally. I am able to walk and dive including manual vehicles.





I’d like to encourage everyone in my condition never to give up. If the Doctors advise that you get amputated, please don’t hesitate because once the problem is removed, recovery is quick and you will get back to normal life with the help of prosthetic limbs.